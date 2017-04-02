Missing Person Alert Canceled

The New York State Police in Norwich has canceled the Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert for 78-year-old Franklyn Carney.

Officials did not have additional details about where Carney was found but did confirm the alert was over as of 3:29 on Sunday afternoon.

The original alert was scheduled on Thursday, March 30 after Carney, who has dementia, disappeared in his 2006 black Ford Ranger. He had last been seen on Aldrich Road in Norwich.