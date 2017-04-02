NYS Legislature Can't Agree, Set to Pass Temporary Budget

The New York State Legislature was unable to agree on a new State Budget on the extended Monday, April 3 deadline. As a result, Governor Andrew Cuomo says he is setting up an extender for the 2016 budget, which would prevent the government from shutting down through May 31.

"I have spoken to both leaders who have agreed to pass the extender bill by tomorrow afternoon, which is the necessary deadline to keep the government fully functioning," said Cuomo.

Speaker Carl Heastie said lawmakers will continue to work towards passing a budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

"We are having productive talks with our partners in government and will be working hard through the night to resolve the remaining issues. The Assembly is prepared to pass a temporary budget extender should one be necessary to avoid a shutdown of government while we resolve these issues," said Heastie.

The Governor cited a disagreement on many key issues including criminal reforms, immigration, affordable housing and health care for the inability of the two sides from working out a deal.

“An ultraconservative Congress poses an unsettling attack on individuals’ rights and American values. It is also clear that New York State is a target for hostile federal actions ranging from severe financial cutbacks to deprivation of legal and personal rights," said Cuomo.

Indeed, it is not merely a budget at all: It is a statement of values, a guarantee of personal protection and a safeguard of financial security. — Governor Andrew Cuomo

Cuomo confirms earlier reports that Democrats would not sign a Budget that did not include the Raise the Age bill.

"Raise the Age and affordable housing are especially controversial politically, but necessary governmentally. I will not accept ‘half a loaf’ on these issues," said Cuomo.

New York is one of two states (North Carolina being the other) which prosecutes 16 and 17-year-olds as adults instead of as minors. The Raise the Age bill aims to make 18 the legal age to be charged with a crime as an adult.

Another controversial issue is college tuition and how the Governor plans to raise the funds to support the bill. Cuomo wants to make SUNY tuition free for students whose families make less than $125,000 a year.

This became a hot-button issue among four SUNY Presidents including Binghamton University's Harvey Stenger. President Stenger signed a letter - along with the Presidents of Stony Brook, Albany, and Buffalo - that calls Cuomo's plan to reduce SUNY research funding by 10% in order to pay for free tuition - wrong.

The Governor said he would take the money saved from funding these schools and apply it towards his free tuition plan.

Other issues including ride sharing in Upstate New York and clean water were split among lawmakers.

So far the only piece of legislation that has been passed is the Debt Service. This set aside $6.5 billion for the General Debt Fund, which pays for the service and related expenses on General Obligation Bonds, Personal Income Tax Revenue Bonds, Sales Tax Revenue Bonds and contractual obligation payments to public authorities. According to the State Budget, about $6.8 billion was recommended to be appropriated.

This story will be updated throughout the NYS Budget Voting.