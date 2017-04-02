Lockheed Owego, Syracuse Awarded $1.6 billion Army Contract

Four Lockheed Martin sites, including the Owego facility, were awarded a $1.6 billion contract to build Q-53 radar systems for the U.S. Army.

The system has been in combat since 2010 and helps detect and track enemy fire. Lockheed Martin spokesperson Melissa Chadwick said the deal marks the largest contract for the Syracuse facility, where the final assembly work is conducted.

Lockheed Owego and Syracuse officials will provide details on what the contract means for workers and jobs at a news conference on Monday at 10:30 a.m.