Candor St. Baldrick's Event Helps 11 yr. Newark Valley Boy

Brody Hines is an 11-year-old boy from Newark Valley, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor was he was just 8 years old. Brody and a handful of other cancer patients and Shavees were honored at the Candor's 7th Annual St. Baldrick's event Sunday, April 2, 2017.

"It just creates awareness for the entire cause and shows how cancer is really bad," said Owen Sailus, 12 year old Shavee and friend of Brody Hines.

Owen and nearly a dozen other classmates came out to get their heads shaved in support for their friend Brody, but they weren't the only ones. A total of 51 people came out to have their heads shaved, helping to raise almost $40,000 for the St. Baldrick's foundation.

St Baldrick's Foundation is a childhood cancer charity that funds research to help find cures for kids with cancer. Dr. Jessica Shand is a direct recipient of the Baldrick's funds. Shand is a leukemia researcher through the University of Rochester and a Pediatric Oncologist. She takes care of patients with a range of blood cancers, solid tumors and brain tumors, such as Brody's.

"What touches home for me is one of our honored shavees, Brody Hines. Selflessly came here through his own cancer battle to shave his head. To be part of this event, to have his friends and family here and to see this whole town come together for him, that's the good in human nature and we need more of that," said Dr. Jessica Shand, Researcher from the University of Rochester.

Candor's St. Baldrick's event extends much further than Brody Hines. According to the American Cancer Society, childhood cancers make up less than one percent of all cancers diagnosed every year.

Nearly 10,380 children in the U.S. under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2016. Over the past few decades, childhood cancer has been on the rise.

"Childhood cancer thankfully doesn't affect that many people when you think about the global population, but there's a big funding gap between how much money is appointed for children versus adults. So we have to get out there and spread the word. Because what's important is a child who is 4 or 5 years old, who dies of cancer, would have had a whole life to live and contribute to society and maybe even help find a cure cancer his or herself," said Dr. Shand.

Throughout the afternoon, dozens of people flooded into the Candor High School to watch family and friends shave their heads. This year's goal was to exceed $40,000 in funds that will go directly to the St. Baldrick's foundation. If you would like to donate or find more information on the St. Baldrick's Foundation, you can visit the website.