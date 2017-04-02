  • Home

Chenango Man Charged With Assault

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. -

The Chenango County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Smyrna man on March 30, 2017 after police say he assaulted a woman.

Authorities say 29-year-old Brian Nemeth physically injured and choked the victim then prevented her from calling 911.

Nemeth faces the following charges:

  • One count of assault in the third degree
  • Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree
  • Unlawful imprisonment in the second degree
  • One count of criminal obstruction of breaking or blood circulation. 

He was released on his own recognizance and due to appear in Town of Smyrna court.