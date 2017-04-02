Chenango Man Charged With Assault

The Chenango County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Smyrna man on March 30, 2017 after police say he assaulted a woman.

Authorities say 29-year-old Brian Nemeth physically injured and choked the victim then prevented her from calling 911.

Nemeth faces the following charges:

One count of assault in the third degree

Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree

Unlawful imprisonment in the second degree

One count of criminal obstruction of breaking or blood circulation.

He was released on his own recognizance and due to appear in Town of Smyrna court.