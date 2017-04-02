Chenango Man Charged With Assault

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. -
The Chenango County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Smyrna man on March 30, 2017 after police say he assaulted a woman.
Authorities say 29-year-old Brian Nemeth physically injured and choked the victim then prevented her from calling 911.
Nemeth faces the following charges:
- One count of assault in the third degree
- Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree
- Unlawful imprisonment in the second degree
- One count of criminal obstruction of breaking or blood circulation.
He was released on his own recognizance and due to appear in Town of Smyrna court.