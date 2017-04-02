Grammy Nominated Group Comes to Binghamton

Celtic Woman, a group of four Irish musicians, brought their Voices of Angels tour to Binghamton as they celebrate 12 years of making music.

The group which is made up of Mairead Carlin, Susan McFadden, Eabha McMahon and Tara McNeill were nominated for a 2017 Grammy after their Single 'Voices of Angels' peaked at #1 on the Billboard Top World Music chart during the Week of December 10, 2016. It currently sits at #2 and has been on the chart for 18 straight weeks.

According to the Celtic Woman's website, the group's Executive Producer, Dave Kavanagh said the show is a group of all things Celtic.

"From bagpipes and bouzouki to Irish dances. But it’s also so much more than that. It’s a universal celebration of life," said Kavanagh.

The first ever Celtic Woman performance was recorded in 2004 for PBS television at The Helix in Dublin, Ireland, in front of a sold-out audience. It was broadcast on PBS in March 2005 in the United States.

The Celtic Woman has sold over 10 million albums & DVDs worldwide and has made multiple appearances on the Billboard Chars for World Music.

Sunday's show at the Forum Theater was their first and only stop in Binghamton on their worldwide tour. They will return to New York, when they play in Albany at the Palace Theater on April 5.

Their next stop will be across the northern border in Ontario, Canada on Tuesday, April 4th.