'Roller Coaster' Temperatures Affect Maple Production

Weather is a crucial factor when it comes to the collection of maple syrup. Looking back at this years winter, maple trees have been through a 'roller coaster' of temperatures. Temperatures that directly affect the 2017 Marathon Maple Festival.

New York made history after it was ranked the second warmest February in a 123-year period for the State. Not shortly after, Winter Storm Stella brought record snow falls across Central New York. Tapping trees occurs in the late winter and early spring and is best harvested between 20 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

John Robinson Jr. and his father, are maple farmers in the village of Lisle. The Robinson's say this year's maple harvest was impacted by the winter's drastic temperatures.

"We really didn't have a great run this year. They were more like short-burst runs. When it got hot the trees almost budded-out and then it got real cold, which set the trees back and gave us another life," said John Robinson Jr, of Split Maple Farm.

This year, nearly 12 different maple producers brought their products to the Maple Festival. Robinson Jr. says it's hard to estimate just how much maple might have been lost because of the weather. Farmers with north-facing slopes can still use their trees because the shade keeps the temperatures low. He also says it's important to take into consideration that many farmers lose and add trees to tap each season.

"A lot of people only have about 60% of their harvest. A lot of them are already done and won't make what they made last year," said Robinson Jr.

Last year governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York's Maple Syrup production had increased nearly 18%, breaking the 2015 record by more than 100,000 gallons. Attendees at the Maple Festival say they're interested in finding out just how much Maple was collected this year.