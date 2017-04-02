Yard Waste Collection to Begin in Johnson City

Yard waste collection in Johnson City is set to begin again on Monday, April 3.

The weekly service does not operate during the winter months and then reopens at the beginning of spring.

The village of Johnson City has the following rules for collection:

9 item limit per building

Leaves and grass clippings must be placed in covered cans or untied bags Leaves and grass clippings can't weigh more than 50 pounds

Sticks and brush cannot be longer than 6 feet or wider than 3 inches in diameter

Garbage and yard waste can't be mixed

Collection bins shouldn't be placed at the curb more than 24 hours prior to the Monday pickup

For more information on Public Works Services from Johnson City, visit their website.