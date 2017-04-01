In August of 2006, the McKenna family and Binghamton Rowing lost John McKenna IV during his service as a U.S. Marine. Saturday, April 1st, 2017, hundreds of people came out for the 11th Annual John McKenna IV Memorial 5K Run/Walk in remembrance.

"He was a student here at Binghamton University from 1994 to 1998, and then ended up serving as a Marine in Iraq for 3 different tours. He was shot and killed by a sniper in August 2006. So it was immediately after that, that people wanted to do something about it, as far as raising money for something he really cared about. Immediately, his parents thought Binghamton Crew," said Colleen O'Malley, PR Co-Chair for Memorial 5k.

The race took place at Recreation Park in Binghamton. The event featured live performances, food and beverages and a closing ceremony with awards.

John's legacy and dedication to his family, his country and his sport and team of Binghamton Rowing has been immortalized in the Memorial 5K for the past 10 years. Proceeds from the race go to benefit Binghamton Rowing and the Captain John J McKenna IV Military Courtesy Room at Albany International Airport.

For more information about future races, you can visit the John McKenna IV Memorial Facebook page.