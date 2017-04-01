Late goals doom B-Sens

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – The Binghamton Senators were unable to overcome a late goal in regulation as they fell to the host St. John’s IceCaps on Saturday night 4-2.

Binghamton took advantage of an early five-on-three power play to take a 1-0 lead on the road. Colin White brought puck into the offensive zone and left it for Phil Varone in the right circle. Varone waited and fed Mike Blunden in the left circle who fired a one timer over the blocker of Yann Danis for 14th of the year just 5:53 into the game. The B-Sens held a 1-0 lead after one period with the shots tied at eight.

Zach Redmond helped the IceCaps pull even just 22 seconds into the second period. From deep in his own defensive zone, Redmond sent a long pass to Stefan Matteau at the far blueline. Matteau and Jacob de la Rode went in on a two-on-none rush with de la Rose beating a diving O’Connor on the pass from Matteau. The goal was de la Rose’s 11th of the year from Matteau and Redmond.

While down a skater a little later in the period, Bobby Farnham put the IceCaps up 2-1 with a shorthanded goal. Max Friberg dove at the blue line and poked a loose puck out to the neutral zone where Farnham took it and beat O’Connor on the breakaway for his 10th of the year at the 6:47 mark. Binghamton trailed St. John’s 2-1 after two periods.

Just over midway through the final period, the B-Sens tied the game at two. Jason Akeson let a shot go from the slot that was stopped by Danis. The puck trickled to his right where Varone gathered and lifted a shot over the right leg pad for his 14th of the year. Assists were credited to Akeson and Blunden with 9:30 left in the final period.

Late in regulation, the IceCaps took the lead for the final time courtesy of Charles Hudon’s 24th of the season. From the left side of the ice, Chris Terry fed a wide open Hudon in front of the net who beat O’Connor over his glove to give St. John’s a 3-2 lead. Hudon’s strike came with only 3:36 left in the game with assists from Terry and Nikita Scherbak.

de la Rose added an empty-net goal with just four seconds left in regulation with the only assist to Terry to secure a 4-2 victory. O’Connor stopped 30 in the loss while Danis made 29 saves in the win.

