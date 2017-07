Firefighters were called around 5 o'clock Friday to 279 Old Plank Road. The investigation is still on going to see what caused the fire. Red Cross is assisting the family whose Deposit home was wrecked during the fire.

Delaware County Officials believe the kitchen and the second floor of the home suffered the most amount of damage. The family was not home when the fire broke out.

Broome County Fire investigators say they are still looking into the cause of the incident.