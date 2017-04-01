Lady Bearcats pick up third straight win with 13-6 rout

VESTAL, N.Y. - The Binghamton women's lacrosse team (5-6) defeated Mount St. Mary's (1-7) this afternoon at the Bearcats Sports Complex. Sophomore Olivia Batista and junior Jocelyn Penteck each netted four goals in the 13-6 victory.



Batista set the tone for Binghamton as she opened the game with a goal just three minutes into play. The Mount responded, but the sophomore was able to find the back of the net two more times to record her first hat trick of the season. Scoring three of her four goals in the first eight minutes of play, Batista fueled Binghamton to an early 3-1 lead.



The two teams traded possessions frequently in the time remaining for the first half as we saw Binghamton goals from Penteck and sophomore Rebecca Golderman to counteract three from Mount St Mary's. Up 5-4 approaching half time, junior Stefanie Frolo netted her second goal of the season on an assist from Golderman with just two seconds left, extending the lead 6-4.



Senior Valerie DeNapoli started the second half strong, scoring on another assist from Golderman just three minutes into play. Mount St. Mary's picked up two yellow cards in the following few minutes and the Bearcats wasted no time capitalizing on the advantage. Sophomore Emily Yoo scored a man up goal with an assist from DeNapoli at 22:12 before the duo switched roles as DeNapoli fired one with the help from Yoo just 27 seconds later.



Taking a strong defensive position in the net, junior goalie Emma Jehle helped BU hold the Mount to just two goals in the second half while outshooting them 19-8. Penteck and Batista controlled the rest of the game with four more goals, seeing three from Penteck and a fourth from Batista as the Bearcats picked up the 13-6 victory.



Seeing a total team effort on the field, junior Miriam Ghabarou caused a career high four turnovers on defense, picked up two ground balls and secured three draw controls. Taking a more behind the scenes role in today's game, Golderman added three assists while also causing four turnovers. Jehle made six total saves in the net, causing three turnovers and scooping up six ground balls.



Binghamton outscored Mount St. Mary's 21 to 12 in points and 20 to 10 in caused turnovers to extend their win streak to 3-0.



The Bearcats travel to Cornell on Tuesday, April 4 for their final non-conference match-up of the season. The game is set for a 3 p.m. start time.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)