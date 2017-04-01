Yankees, Mets set Opening Day rosters

NEW YORK -
Major League Baseball opens its 2017 season on Sunday and the Mets and Yankees have their rosters set to begin the new year. For the Mets, 15 of the 25 players on the Opening Day roster have played in Binghamton.
Mets Roster:
Starting Pitchers:
Noah Syndergaard
Jacob deGrom
Matt Harvey
Zack Wheeler
Robert Gsellman
Bullpen:
Addison Reed
Fernando Salas
Hansel Robles
Jerry Blevins
Josh Smoker
Josh Edgin
Rafael Montero
Starting Lineup:
C - Travis d'Arnaud
1B - Lucas Duda
2B - Neil Walker
3B - Jose Reyes
SS - Asdrubal Cabrera
LF - Yoenis Cespedes
CF - Curtis Granderson
RF - Jay Bruce
Bench:
Michael Conforto
TJ Rivera
Rene Rivera
Wilmer Flores
Ty Kelly
Notes:
David Wright, Brandon Nimmo, Juan Lagares, Steven Matz, Seth Lugo open season on DL; Jeurys Familia serving 15-game suspension
Yankees Roster:
Starting Pitchers:
Masahiro Tanaka
CC Sabathia
Michael Pineda
Luis Severino
Bullpen:
Aroldis Chapman
Dellin Betances
Tyler Clippard
Tommy Layne
Adam Warren
Bryan Mitchell
Jonathan Holder
Chasen Shreve
Starting Lineup:
C - Gary Sanchez
1B - Greg Bird
2B - Starlin Castro
3B - Chase Headley
SS - Ronald Torreyes
LF - Brett Gardner
CF - Jacoby Ellsbury
RF - Aaron Judge
DH - Matt Holliday
Bench:
Aaron Hicks
Austin Romine
Chris Carter
Pete Kozma
Notes:
Jordan Montgomery (AAA), Chad Green (AA) will compete for 5th rotation spot
The Yankees open the season on the road against Tampa Bay on Sunday at 1:10. The Mets wait until Monday as they host the Braves, also at 1:10.