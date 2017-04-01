Yankees, Mets set Opening Day rosters

Major League Baseball opens its 2017 season on Sunday and the Mets and Yankees have their rosters set to begin the new year. For the Mets, 15 of the 25 players on the Opening Day roster have played in Binghamton.

Mets Roster:

Starting Pitchers:

Noah Syndergaard

Jacob deGrom

Matt Harvey

Zack Wheeler

Robert Gsellman

Bullpen:

Addison Reed

Fernando Salas

Hansel Robles

Jerry Blevins

Josh Smoker

Josh Edgin

Rafael Montero

Starting Lineup:

C - Travis d'Arnaud

1B - Lucas Duda

2B - Neil Walker

3B - Jose Reyes

SS - Asdrubal Cabrera

LF - Yoenis Cespedes

CF - Curtis Granderson

RF - Jay Bruce

Bench:

Michael Conforto

TJ Rivera

Rene Rivera

Wilmer Flores

Ty Kelly

Notes:

David Wright, Brandon Nimmo, Juan Lagares, Steven Matz, Seth Lugo open season on DL; Jeurys Familia serving 15-game suspension

Yankees Roster:

Starting Pitchers:

Masahiro Tanaka

CC Sabathia

Michael Pineda

Luis Severino

Bullpen:

Aroldis Chapman

Dellin Betances

Tyler Clippard

Tommy Layne

Adam Warren

Bryan Mitchell

Jonathan Holder

Chasen Shreve

Starting Lineup:

C - Gary Sanchez

1B - Greg Bird

2B - Starlin Castro

3B - Chase Headley

SS - Ronald Torreyes

LF - Brett Gardner

CF - Jacoby Ellsbury

RF - Aaron Judge

DH - Matt Holliday

Bench:

Aaron Hicks

Austin Romine

Chris Carter

Pete Kozma

Notes:

Jordan Montgomery (AAA), Chad Green (AA) will compete for 5th rotation spot

The Yankees open the season on the road against Tampa Bay on Sunday at 1:10. The Mets wait until Monday as they host the Braves, also at 1:10.