Albany Budget Talks Extend Through Weekend

Legislators are working through weekend to approve a state budget for New York after they missed the midnight deadline.

Cuomo released a statement shortly after midnight stating since April 1 falls on a Saturday, he would give the legislature until Monday.

"If the Legislature does not reach agreement at the conclusion of the weekend, then I will put forth emergency legislation to extend the current budget. Extending the state budget also allows us flexibility to adjust to future federal changes, which if enacted, could cost the state billions. The federal budget comes out on May 21 and we will have more information at that time."

One of the big sticking points is whether New York should raise the criminal age to 21, New York State is one of only two states that prosecutes 16-and-17-year-olds as adults.