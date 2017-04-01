Moore sets points record, Bearcats win 7th straight

VESTAL, N.Y. - The Binghamton men's lacrosse team (8-1, 2-0 AE) defeated Lafayette (1-8,1-4 PL) 14-8 Saturday afternoon at the Bearcats Sports Complex. Tom Moore led Binghamton with four goals and two assists. With six points, Moore increased his season point total to 51 breaking the previous single season record (46).

"We did a good job at the faceoff x today, controlling a lot of possessions," said head Coach Kevin McKeown. "We won the groundball battle as well. Offensively ,we shot the ball pretty efficiently today. We continued to improve upon the things we have been doing well all season."



The Bearcats benefited on goals from eight different players in the victory. Stephen Petrelli kicked off the scoring for Binghamton on a pass from Tom Moore with 11:27 remaining in the first period and Matthew Kaser scored an unassisted goal shortly after. Lafayette got the board with 4:55 remaining but Thomas McAndrew quickly answered with an unassisted goal. Binghamton closed out the period with goals from Joe Licata and Griffin Konen.Tom Moore scored his first goal of the game to break the single season points record with 8:05 remaining in the second period. The Leopards added two quick goals of their own to end the half with 6-3 Binghamton lead.



Binghamton put together an impressive third period scoring six goals and holding the Leopards to three. Petrelli scored his second goal of the game before Moore went on to score three straight for the Bearcats. Liam Reaume then found the back of the net for his fifth goal of the season. Matthew Kaser scored with 1:03 remaining before Lafayette scored two straight to end the third.

Licata netted his second goal of the game on an assist from Moore with 11:52 remaining in the game, but Lafayette quickly answered finding the back of the net for two straight. Sean Gilroy scored his first goal of the game and eighth on the season with 3:56 remaining. Lafayette scored the final goal of the game of the game but their comeback efforts came up short as the Bearcats won 14-8.

The Bearcats owned the shot advantage 35-19 and won 15-of-27 faceoffs. Tanner Cosens had six saves for Binghamton. Austin Macchi picked up eight ground balls and Stephen Petrelli had six. The Bearcats increased their win streak to seven games and are currently riding the longest win streak in Binghamton lacrosse history.

Binghamton hosts Hartford next Saturday, April 8, on senior day and the USILA/Headstrong game.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)