Advocates Say Emergency Funding Needed For Heroin Epidemic

An advocacy group that wants to bring more attention to the heroin epidemic are asking Governor Cuomo for emergency funding and have asked local lawmakers for help.

Member of TruthPharm sent draft letters to the offices of every elected official in the Southen Tier, asking them to band together to catch the governor's attention.

“They can modify if if they like. But put it on their letterhead telling them about the dire circumstances in Broome County, because we are triple the state death rate in Broome County. So, requesting that Governor Cuomo provide emergency funding here in the Southern Tier.”

TruthPharm president Alexis Pleus said ther governor's two percent spending increase in his 2018 budget does not provide enough funding to deal with the crisis.

On Friday, Broome County District Attorney Stephen Cornwell's office reported 14 heroin-related overdose deaths since January.