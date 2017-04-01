Maple Fest: More Than Just Syrup

The annual Maple Festival has put the small town of Marathon on the map. The two-day homage to all things maple kicked off Saturday, April 1st and draws tens of thousands of people eager for a taste of New York's maple products.

Festival goers are able to see the multitude of methods maple syrup production provides income for farmers, the creative ways it is used in food and drinks. Maple milkshakes, anyone?

Ruth Esther Delavan has involved in the festival since it began 47 years ago. She and husband Dean own family Delavan Maple Farms and have been selling their maple cream for the last 20 years.

"My brothers had a little sugar shack when I was a little girl. My uncle had a big sugar house down the road. Reading my mother's diaries and my dad's diaries of how they used to do it, from how many tree's they tapped and d how many buckets they gathered, I grew up with it," said Ruth Esther Delavan, Delavan Farms.

In the mid-1960's few commercial machines existed for stirring maple cream, so producers such as the Delavans had to get innovative and make their own. Dean Delavan made his first cream machine with a gearbox from a washing machine, stainless dishpans, and paddles made from hard maple trees.

Over the past 35 years, the Delavan's machine has made hundreds of pounds of cream and has become a 'must-see' at the Maple Fest.

The Maple Fest continues into Sunday, April 2nd, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Delavan's booth is located in the Maple Products building on Peck Street in Marathon for the duration of the festival.