Judge Overturns a Jury's Award in Pennsylvania Fracking Case

A Federal Judge has overturned a jury's award of more than 4 million dollars to the Ely and Hubert families in Dimock, Pennsylvania who claimed their water was contaminated by gas drilling. Last March a jury held the Cabot Oil and Gas company responsible for negligence in its extraction of natural gas in the community and was ordered to pay the families almost 4 and a half million dollars. But on Friday the judge said the award bore little or no relationship to the evidence presented in last year's trial and he ordered a new trial.