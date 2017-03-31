House Fire Displaces a Family In Delaware County

Delaware County officials are investigating a fire at a home in Town of Sanford that's displaced a family of 3. Firefighters were called to 279 Old Plank Road around 5 o'clock Friday afternoon. Officials say the kitchen and second floor of the home suffered heavy damage from the blaze which took about 30 minutes to extinguish. The family was not home when the fire broke out, but there were three dogs inside.

"There were three dogs in the house. The final dog that they brought out they found under a bed was still breathing and successfully brought it back," said Deposit Fire Chief Shaun Rynearson..

The Red Cross was called in to assist the family with the basic necessities.