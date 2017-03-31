  • Home

Section IV High School Lacrosse Scores

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

Here are Friday nights Section IV Lacrosse scores from around the Southern Tier.

Boys

Johnson City 15 - Union-Endicott 3

Vestal 18 - Binghamton 6

Girls

Horseheads 12 - Johnson City 1