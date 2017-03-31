Bailey, O'Connor Lead B-Sens to Win

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Casey Bailey recorded a three-point night, Colin White scored his first professional goal, and Matt O’Connor made 30 saves as the Binghamton Senators defeated the St. John’s IceCaps on the road, 4-2, at Mile One Centre on Friday.

St. John’s got things going just over midway through the opening period on the power play. Zach Redmond played a pass to Chris Terry in the right wing circle and his shot sailed by the screen in front of the net and over the left shoulder of O’Connor for the 1-0 lead. Assists on Terry’s goal were credited to Redmond and Charles Hudon at 11:08.

Casey Bailey tied the game with his 20th of the year at 14:02 of the first period. Phil Varone intercepted the puck in the neutral zone and tapped it over to Bailey in the right circle who snapped a shot over the shoulder of goaltender Yann Danis. The game was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes with the shots favoring St. John’s 11-8.

Jason Akeson helped set up White’s first professional goal early in the second period. From the corner below the goal line, Akeson played the puck leading White into the slot where he waited and lifted a backhand over the arm of a diving Danis for the 2-1 lead. White’s tally was assisted by Akeson and Mike Blunden just 1:41 into the frame.

Terry struck again for the IceCaps on the power play to tie the game yet again 11:16 into the middle period. Redmond once again set up Terry in the right circle who blasted a quick shot over the left shoulder of O’Connor for his second of the night and 27th of the year. Just like the first goal, assists were given to Redmond and Hudon to even the score 2-2.

With 5:51 left in the same period, Binghamton took advantage of another power play to retake the lead. Brandon Gormley set up and let a shot go from the point that sailed through traffic with Jack Rodewald providing a screen and the puck found a way by Danis. The goal was Gormley’s second since joining the B-Sens and fourth overall on the season with assists from Flanagan and Bailey. Binghamton held a 3-2 lead after two period despite being outshot 25-14.

Bailey factored in on yet another goal to help put the B-Sens up 4-2 in the final period. Bailey found Andreas Englund down the left side of the ice and the defenseman blasted a shot over the shoulder of Danis from the left circle for his third of the year and a two-goal lead. Bailey’s assist was his third point of the game while Ben Harpur recorded the secondary helper.

The score held up as the final with O’Connor stopping 30 in the win. At the other end of the ice, Danis denied 16 shots in the loss.

Courtesy: Binghamton Senators