  • Home

Norwich Teen Facing Rape Charges

Posted: Updated:
NORWICH, N.Y. -

A Norwich teenager is facing felony rape child charges. Norwich Police say 19 year old Jose Fulwood engaged in sexual relations with another person under the age of 15. He's also been charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He's being held in the Chenango County jail on 5 thousand dollars cash bail.


 