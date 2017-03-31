BU Students Raise Alzheimer's Awareness

Binghamton University students are raising awareness for Alzheimer's disease.

The BU chapter of the Alzheimer's Foundation of America hosted an event on Friday to educate students and the community about the disease. The BU foundation's president says the organization also serves as a support system.

"It's really, really prevalent and a lot of students are actually impacted by it," says Katherine Zwerger, President of the Binghamton University Alzheimer's Foundation of America, "You know, they have a grandmother, grandfather, aunt, uncle something like that and they really need support."

Zwerger founded the BU chapter of the organization after watching her grandmother battle Alzheimer's. She says the foundation is a community for students dealing with similar family situations.

Friday's event featured an expert panel and free, confidential memory screenings.