Special Olympics World Champ Brings Home The Gold

Special Olympics world champion John Williams was welcomed home with a celebration at Broome-Tioga BOCES on Friday.

I was trying not to cry. — Caren Sessions, Williams' mom.

Proud mom Caren Sessions watched as a packed gym welcomed home her son with a standing ovation. Williams, a 2016 graduate from BOCES, brought home the Gold from the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria.

"I was very happy to go over. It was a lifetime experience," says Williams.

The 21-year-old claimed 4th place in the 1K ski race, but it was the 4X1K relay that earned Williams and Team USA the Gold medal. It's a win that's been a long time coming.

"He's been doing the Special Olympics for about 5 or 6 years," says Sessions.

Practicing at his Newark Valley home, Williams would lift hay and pallets as strength training.

"I'd just keep practicing every day to get good at it," says Williams.

In the end, it was teamwork that got Williams and Team USA across the finish line.

"Help them out and cheer on each other," says Williams.

Williams plans to keep training and participating in Special Olympics events. As for athletes following in his footsteps, Williams says stay positive and work hard.