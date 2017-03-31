People Paint the Ice for the Fight Against Cancer

The ice at the SUNY Broome Ice Center was not it's usual color on Friday night, as dozens of people traded in their skates for paintbrushes to help in the fight against cancer.

The Paint the Ice Charity Event was the first of two benefits this weekend, which are raising money to help find a cure for cancer and alleviate the financial burden associated with the illness.

"It's amazing! It's what truly feeds our hearts," said Jacki Gerchman, the Constance Foundation Director of Operations.

The painting plus Saturday's Hockey 4 Hope event will raise money for the Constance Foundation, a Conklin based non-profit organization which has donated $55,000 to The Geller Oncology Fund of Lourdes Hospital.

Friday's event was free, but a $5 donation was requested. Once on the ice, people could paint anything on the frozen surface. Most of the messages were positive thoughts, well-wishes, names of those lost to the illness and uplifting images.

The rink will then get an additional layer of ice overnight and the charity hockey game will be played on Saturday afternoon.

Hockey 4 Hope is an annual charity hockey game with the purpose of raising money to help people who have been affected by cancer. The first H4H game was played in 2010 in honor of Constance "Connie" Glauser who passed away from breast cancer in 2006.

"It's an emotional night. It's a lot of fun. It's fun to be out here with your buddies, but everybody here has been touched somehow, some way, by some form of cancer," said Brian Laing, Hockey 4 Hope Founder.

He said they raised around $3000 during their first year, but have raised around $25,000 every year since. This money is vital for the Constance Foundation to operate.

Gerchman said proceeds from the Hockey 4 Hope game provide between 80-85% of their funding for the entire year.

For one woman whose father passed away from cancer, she said the best part of the event is knowing there's a community support system out there.

"You feel like you're alone, but you're really not! There are a lot of people out here to help. And it's not only the money but the good feeling," said Elaine Johnson, a member of the Constance Foundation Board of Directors.

The Foundation will be donating the money from the game to the Geller Oncology Fund and Make-a-Wish of CNY.