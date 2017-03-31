Emery, Stirling, Snyder to be Inducted in Hockey HOF

The Binghamton Senators, in conjunction with the Binghamton Hockey Hall of Fame Committee, announced three 2017 inductees.



Ray Emery, Steve Stirling, and Patrick Snyder will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in a pregame ceremony on Friday, April 7, when the B-Sens host the Syracuse Crunch.

Emery, 34, played parts of four seasons with the Binghamton Senators from 2002-2008. The goaltender appeared in 156 games with the B-Sens, which is the most in franchise history.



Emery also ranks first in wins (77), shutouts (10), and goals-against average (2.51 - minimum of 30 games played). During his first two professional seasons (2002-2004) in the AHL, Emery was selected to the league’s All-Star Game and helped lead the



B-Sens to the playoffs in his first three seasons. Originally drafted in the fourth round, 99th overall by the Ottawa Senators in 2001, Emery played a total of 17 seasons in the NHL, AHL, KHL, OHL and DEL. After his time in Binghamton, the Hamilton, Ont. native helped the Chicago Blackhawks capture the Stanley Cup in 2012-13.

Stirling, 67, played parts of two seasons with the Broome County Dusters from 1974-1976 before returning to Binghamton as the current assistant coach of the Binghamton Senators.



During his playing time, Stirling dressed for 70 games scoring 25 goals and 45 assists. He spent his collegiate career with Boston University before joining the Boston Braves of the American Hockey League and played seven seasons in the AHL, NAHL and overseas.



Stirling began his coaching career during the 1978-79 season and eventually made his return to Binghamton during the 2010-11 campaign. He was part of the coaching staff that brought Binghamton the Calder Cup in 2011 and continues to be a part of both the staff and community in the Southern Tier area.

Snyder was the only front office executive to work for the Binghamton Whalers, Binghamton Rangers, and BC Icemen.



He played collegiate hockey at Cortland State and interned for the Binghamton Whalers his senior year. Snyder was hired following his graduation to join the Whalers for the final season and eventually became Vice President of Operations for the Binghamton Rangers.



He spent the first four years of the BC Icemen as General Manager and started the Binghamton Pro Hockey Hall of Fame. Snyder was selected as the United Hockey League Executive of the Year later that year and now resides in Vestal, N.Y. with his wife Stacey and children Bennett and McCarthy, who both play youth hockey for the Southern Tier Hockey Association.



Snyder is currently the managing partner of Logowise, a marketing company in downtown Binghamton.



Courtesy: Binghamton Senators