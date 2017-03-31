At the request of the NYSP Norwich, a New York State Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued relating to the disappearance of Franklyn Carney; age 78; from Norwich.



Franklyn has dementia and was lasted seen on Aldrich Road in Norwich at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Franklyn was driving a 2006 black Ford Ranger with New York registration CHB-2325. He was last seen wearing a black Carhartt jacket, blue jeans, white shoes and a baseball cap. Franklyn was accompanied by his Australian cattle dog.