Binghamton Names Final Candidate for District Superintendent

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

The Binghamton City School District has picked a final candidate to be its new superintendent. Out of 15 applicants, the Board of Education (BOE) has chosen Interim Superintendent Tonia Thompson. 

The announcement comes just over a year after the district ousted Superintendent Marion Martinez, putting her on administrative leave, following complaints from some parents and teachers about what they called her lack of leadership.

"Thompson represents the next right move for Binghamton,” said BOE President David Hawley.

Thompson started as Binghamton’s interim superintendent last July.  She took over for Interim Superintendent Steven Deinhardt, who had temporarily filled in.

"Since that time, she's definitely been moving the district forward.  We're on a good track," said Hawley. "We did go out to the public and ask them, 'What do you think is most important in a superintendent?' -- and after we evaluated each of those, we selected one candidate."

Thompson said a top priority is improving communications among administration, staff, and parents.

"I'll be asking for input from the entire Binghamton City School District community as we move forward.  I intend to be visible and accessible to students, staff, and parents," said Thompson.  "I think that communication is essential to building relationships with staff and the community."

Thompson said a survey will be put on the district's website within the next two weeks -- to get more input and help the board set goals for the upcoming school year.

Hawley said the BOE has invited Thompson to go through a contract negotiation process.  The BOE is set to make a formal vote of approval on April 11th at a board meeting.

Prior to her appointment as interim superintendent, Thompson had served as the district’s Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction, and Accountability since 2011.  She has served in various educational roles for 30 years.

District officials say in the search for a permanent superintendent, the BOE worked with search consultant Allen Buyck, District Superintendent of Broome-Tioga BOCES, and representatives from stakeholder groups.

