Binghamton Names Final Candidate for District Superintendent

Binghamton Names Final Candidate for District SuperintendentPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
Windsor Man Drives Drunk to Police Station Charged with DWI
A Windsor man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he drove to the State Police barracks in Kirkwood to pick up his friend who he thought had been arrested.
The Son of The Binghamton Police Chief Dies at 25
The obituary states that he passed on June 28 with family and friends by his side "when he succumbed to his addition". The exact cause of death has not been released.
Multiple Roads in Binghamton Getting Worked on This Week
Five roads in Binghamton will be receiving maintenance this week according to the Highway Division of the Broome County Public Works Department.
Camping World CEO Says JC Gander Mountain is Closing
Johnson City is losing another retailer. According to Camping World CEO, Marcus Lemonis, Gander Mountain will not be reopening after its liquidation.
5 Things I Learned On My First Uber Ride in Binghamton
Here are the five things I learned from my first (attempted) Uber trip in Binghamton.
New Incentive for BC Small Businesses
The Agency announced a new incentive program for small businesses, in Broome County on Thursday.
Garnar Still Supports Planning Department's Review of Fenton Natural Gas Project
County Executive Jason Garnar tells Fox 40 that he still stands by the Article 239 Review conducted by the Broome County Planning Department regarding the Fenton Natural Gas project.
22 New Corrections Officers to Serve the Community
On Friday, four different agencies throughout the Southern Tier gained some new law enforcement officers. After nine weeks of tactical, classroom and physical training, 22 men and women will be working as Corrections Officers in Broome, Tompkins, Cortland and Tioga County. The former trainees went through two weeks of hands-on firearm instruction and another two weeks in defensive tactics...
July 4th: Firework Safety
Oh say, can you see the bombs bursting in air...in fact, we love watching them. Independence Day, begins in just three days. For many Americans, fireworks have as much to do with the 4th of July as the US National Anthem, but in parts of the State of New York possessing any form of fireworks are illegal.
The Faerie Festival Wraps Up in Harpursville
Sunday, the last day of the Faerie Festival in Harpursville gave the nearly 5,000 event goers a chance to get their fill of whimsical adventures, as well as a fond farewell to the festival's 9th year.
