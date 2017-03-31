Greene Man Charged With Burglary and Grand Larceny

The Village of Greene Police Department arrested Jesse W. Ehlers of the Town of Greene following an investigation into a report of property valued around $45,000.00 being stolen in the Village of Greene between January 2017 and the end of March 2017.

CHARGES: Three counts Burglary 3rd Degree, three counts Grand Larceny 3rd Degree.

He was arraigned in the Village of Greene court and remanded to the Chenango County Correctional Facility on $15,000.00 bail. The Village of Greene Police Department was assisted by the New York State Police.