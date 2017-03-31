Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell releases overdose drug death data

Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell today released overdose drug death

data for January 1st through March 31st, 2017:

17 deaths have been confirmed in Broome County.

As part of the District Attorney’s Office on-going investigation into overdose deaths, Cornwell and Overdose

Death Investigator Jeffrey Wagner reviewed death certificates, police reports, coroner’s reports, and toxicology

reports; interviewed addicts and family members of the deceased; and coordinated with police agencies who

responded to overdose deaths.



The average age was 35;

11 were male; 6 were female;

14 of the deaths were attributed to heroin or opioids; and

8 of the 17 deaths were in the City of Binghamton.



“While locally we are making some progress in the fight against heroin, opioids and other deadly drugs, we

need more help from the State and Federal government,” said District Attorney Steve Cornwell. “By working

together to place drug users in treatment and aggressively prosecuting big-time drug dealers, we hope to save

more lives and make Broome County safer for all residents.”



The 1st Quarter of 2016 saw 23 overdose deaths.