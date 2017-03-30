Members of Broome-Tioga Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol Gather for Awards Ceremony

Members of the Broome-Tioga Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol gathered in Binghamton for its promotions and awards ceremony. About 20 cadet members who are over the age of 12 received promotions after passing tests in leadership, aerospace, drill and physical fitness. Members were also recognized for their participation in the recent disaster relief mission assisting after the historic blizzard to hit our area.

"Seeing them develop into a dynamic American, that's what the whole civil air patrol is about. It's transforming America's youth into dynamic citizens, dynamic individuals that can take on any sort of challenges, or responsibility. Seeing that progression, and acknowledging those achievements, and all the amazing things these cadets and everyone involved in this program does, it's a really special moment," said Kevin Vogel, Cadet Commander.

The cadets must also be active and attend character development sessions. As they move up the ranks their responsibility and leadership roles also increase.