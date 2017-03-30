A Major Drug Bust Lands 4 People Behind Bars

A major drug bust in Binghamton has landed 4 people behind bars. Members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant on Saratoga Ave.on Thursday. Rayshawn Torres, Jerome Wiggins and Cleveland Wiggins are all facing felony drug charges, while Kiarrah Hampton has been charged with criminal nuisance, which is a misdemeanor. Investigators seized 117 heroin bags, marihuana, drug packaging materials and over 11 thousand dollars of suspected drug sale proceeds. Investigators estimate the street value of the heroin and marihuana to be approximately $22,000.