Thursday's High School Lacrosse Roundup

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

Here are Thursday's High School Lacrosse scores from some Section IV teams.

Boys

Horseheads 14 - Maine-Endwell 3

Girls

Ithaca 12 - Vestal 7
Maine-Endwell 9 - Seton 8