Bearcats Softball Swept By Marist

Kourtney Paul hit two home runs, powering Marist (15-10) to a 6-5, 7-4 sweep over Binghamton in a non-conference softball doubleheader on Thursday afternoon at the Bearcats Sports Complex. The games marked the Bearcats' first contests at home this season.



Junior outfielder Jessica Rutherford finished the day with a team-high four RBI. She went 2-for-5 (.400), extended her hitting streak to a season-high six games and is now batting a team-best .381 for the season. In the past four games, Rutherford has driven in eight runs.



Senior outfielder Bridget Hunt went 4-for-7 to finish the afternoon with a team-best .571 batting average. Junior first baseman Jillian Bovitt was 2-for-5 (.400).



Rutherford put Binghamton ahead 3-1 with a three-run triple in the bottom of the third inning. Paul, however, deadlocked the score in the top of the fourth inning with a two-run homer. Four batters later, Miranda Perez put the Red Foxes up 4-3 when she drew a bases-loaded walk.



Hunt tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning when she stole home on a wild pitch. Marist, however, retook the lead on a two-run home run by Gabrielle Kelliher in the top of the fifth inning.



Freshman catcher Sara Herskowitz pulled the Bearcats to within 6-5 on a RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Bearcats, however, went down in order in the bottom of the seventh inning.



Megan Beirmeister improved to 6-2 with the win while sophomore Makenzie Goluba dropped her first decision of the year.



In the nightcap, the Bearcats were down 1-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning. Once again, Rutherford came through, tying the score on a sacrifice fly.



Binghamton took the lead with three runs in the bottom the fourth inning. Freshman designated hitter Jaclyn DeLuca singled home a pair of runs and scored two batters later on a triple by Gabby Bracchi.



The Red Foxes, however, took command of the game with five runs in the top of the fifth inning. The big hits were a two-run double by Janna Korak and Paul's second two-run home run of the day.



One inning later, Korak scored an insurance run on a fielding error.



Kallen Leesburg got the win, raising her record to 1-5. Freshman pitcher Rozlyn Price was tagged with the loss, falling to 2-7 in the process.



Binghamton heads to UMBC for a three-game series this weekend. The two teams will play a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday and a single game at noon on Sunday.



Courtesy: Binghamton Athletics