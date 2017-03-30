Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial Says Recent Trends Point to a Strengthening Economy

Jonathan: A few recent trends point to a strengthening U.S. economy. Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial tells us what they are. Greg

Greg: Thanks, Jonathan.

It started with a positive jobs report for February; the U.S. labor market added 235,000 jobs—surpassing expectations. Also, more Americans reported seeking work—which means that labor participation is up. And the number of those saying they were “under- employed” –-meaning those in part- time jobs who want to work full- time was down.

Jonathan: What other areas showed improvement?

Greg: Household net worth increased. The rising stock market helped push the net worth of U.S.

households up two trillion dollars to 93 trillion total. More recently, consumer confidence rose in March to its highest level in over 16 years. The Consumer Confidence report also showed optimism for increasing job opportunities. That soared to its highest level in over 33 years.

Jonathan: Any economic headwinds to be concerned about?

Greg: Uncertainty in Washington over what the administration’s next steps will be continues to provide regular ups and downs on Wall Street—particularly the situation over a new healthcare bill that unfolded last week. But one recent development that might have rattled the markets caused hardly a ripple. That was the Federal Reserve’s decision to resume it’s interest rate hikes. They pushed rates up another quarter of a percent and promised more hikes are coming later this year. But it seems the markets have been expecting these increases and aren’t reacting the way they did when they were first announced. So, overall, a fairly good economic report card as we end the first quarter.

Jonathan: Thanks Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial.