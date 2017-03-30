Why are we so Hooked on Watching April the Giraffe?

Anticipation is growing as April the Giraffe gets ready to give birth at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville. Fox 40 looked into some of the reasons why we can't take our eyes off of her livestream.

"I've just watched it since the beginning," said Casidy Korba, a Stanford, NY resident.

"The best part, I think, of it all is how magnificent the animals are," said Mario Mazza, a Binghamton resident.

Since February, April's live "Giraffe Cam" has been seen in places including restaurants, exam rooms, and on home computer screens. People all over the world have been fixated on the wait for her to give birth.

"My friends are all invested in it too -- and family that are across the country," said Korba.

So what is it about this giraffe that keeps us all hooked? A local psychiatrist says it could have less to do with April and more to do with us -- such as a concept called operant conditioning.

"The idea is that when you don't see something that commonly and when it does happen, that's pretty reinforcing. And so some people maybe would say people tuning in from time to time is really looking for that uncommon thing to happen," said Dr. Michael Lavin, Director of Psychiatry at Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Lavin added that with things such as battles over health care, political tension, and record-setting snow storms -- some people might turn to the steady stream of April updates for a nice alternative on their screens.

"It's been kind of dark and gloomy. And this is something that's really a pretty good distraction, that gives us a sense of spring and new life," said Dr. Lavin.

Dr. Lavin said watching the live feed could also give people a sense of unity.

"If a colleague or a friend is talking about it, you may just be curious as well and want to keep up because it's something to share together," said Dr. Lavin.

April fans say they’ll stay committed to seeing her deliver that calf.

"I'll keep watching it until she does, just like a lot of other people," said Joan Armstrong, a Chenango Forks resident.