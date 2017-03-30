Govt. Picks AT&T To Build Nation's First Public Safety Network

The Commerce Department awarded AT&T with a $6.5 billion contract to build a dedicated broadband network for police, fire, EMS and other public safety officers.

The FirstNet network will create a single network that will let emergency medical responders and public safety officers to communicate in real-time.

"The opportunity to build a network that will strengthen and modernize New York’s public safety communications capabilities and enable our first responders to operate faster, safer and more effectively when lives are on the line aligns with our more than 100 year history of serving New Yorkers," said Marissa Shorenstein FirstNet New York President.

The public safety network will run in all 50 states and 5 U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.