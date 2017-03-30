Unresponsive Driver Was Arrested For DWI After Troopers Broke A Passenger Side Window To Enter

New York State Police at Endwell on Wednesday arrested Brenda D. Russell, age 32, of Endicott for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated with a B.A.C. result of .11% and other traffic violations.



The arrest occurred after troopers responded to a Broome County 911 report of an unconscious driver on Hall Street in the Town of Union. Responding troopers observed a locked 2003 Toyota Camry that was stopped with the engine running. An unresponsive woman, who was later identified as Russell, was in the driver's seat. Troopers were unable to wake her, and with concerns of a possible drug overdose they forced entry into the vehicle by breaking a passenger side window.



Shortly after that Russell woke up. She did not require any medical attention at the scene. An investigation determined that Russell was driving while intoxicated.



Russell was issued tickets returnable to the Town of Union Court on April 11, 2017.