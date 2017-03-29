Police: Two Charged For Murray Street Dispute

Binghamton Police late Wednesday night responded to the scene of a shooting that occurred at 197 Murray Street. Three individuals were transported to an area hospital by emergency medical personnel. Two of the individuals were each treated for a gunshot wound and the third was treated for a large laceration to the wrist caused by a machete.

Neighbors on Murray Street say they missed the incident, but saw police cars and ambulances swarm the area last night. — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) March 30, 2017

The two individuals that were shot are identified as 51 year old Jacque Hall and 30 year old Heather M. Houck both of Binghamton. Hall was shot one time in the face and Houck was shot one time in the leg. The third individual, identified as 22 year old Luis A. Rodriquez, Jr. of Binghamton, was treated for the laceration.

A neighbor says he heard a few stories of what happened, one involving a machete, another a gunshot to the face. He didn't witness anything. — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) March 30, 2017

Police say Rodriguez resided on the second floor of the house and Houck lived on the first floor. Hall and a fourth suspect, 28 year old John E. English, did not live at the residence. The incident started as a dispute over the use of a vehicle. It escalated with Rodriguez firing the gun that injured Hall and English lashing out at Rodriguez with a machete.

A search of the first floor of 197 Murray Street resulted in the recovery of a handgun that police suspect was used by Rodriguez. Authorities also found the machete English is suspected of using hidden near the scene of the crime. Drug paraphernalia indicative of the use of meth and heroin was also recovered from the first floor of the house.

Rodriquez has been charged with one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree for shooting Hall and one count of Criminal Use of a Weapon in the First Degree. Rodriquez has been arraigned on the charges and remanded to the custody of the Broome County Sheriff Office.

English has been charged with one count of Assault in the First Degree for striking Rodriquez with a machete and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence in the First Degree. English was arraigned in City Court and has been remanded to the custody of the Broome County Sheriff Office.

The investigation into incident is continuing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at (607) 772-7080. Tipsters can remain anonymous.