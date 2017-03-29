White Scores Assist In Professional Debut

The Binghamton Senators struggles during the second half of the season continued Wednesday as they fell 6-1 to the Syracuse Crunch.

One positive for the Senators was the professional debut of Colin White, the Senators top draft pick in 2015. White is a former player at Boston College where he had 76 points in two years.

White assisted on Binghamton's only goal of the evening which came from Jason Akeson in the first period on a power play.

The Senators next game is Friday at St Johns.