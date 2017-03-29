Wegmans Names New CEO

Danny Wegman announced that his daughter Colleen Wegman has been named president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets, Inc., and he will assume the title of chairman.

“I will continue in my role, but now as chairman of the company,” said Danny Wegman. “The time has come to create a structure for the future that will allow us to remain strong, vibrant and family-owned. I have no doubt that our company will be in good hands.”

Colleen joined Wegmans in 1991 and was named president in 2005 by the late Robert B. Wegman, her grandfather.