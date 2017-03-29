Binghamton Zoo Opens For Half-Price Weekends

After a long winter, the Binghamton Zoo is once again opening its gates. The zoo will be open for half price admission on weekends starting April 1st. The zoo will be open 7 days a week starting on April 22nd.

Rachel Davenport, Public Relations Coordinator at the zoo says preparations were pushed back a bit due to the March blizzard, but they are excited to open up again to the public.

"We are so excited to now offer the weekends for people to come in and see the zoo after this long cold winter and spring," says Davenport.

Crews at the zoo are working on exhibit renovations and volunteers will be coming in soon to work on the landscaping throughout the grounds.

The zoo will also be hosting their Eggstravaganza event on April 15th and 16th. The event features an Easter egg hunt and a visit from the Easter bunny. For more information visit the Binghamton zoo's website.