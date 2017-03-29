7 Southern Tier Businesses Caught Selling to Minors in Statewide Crackdown

Seven businesses in Broome and Delaware counties served or sold alcohol to minors during a statewide crackdown on underage drinking according to Governor Cuomo's office.

The office released numbers marking the halfway point of the operation, which began on March 2. Underage buyers from the State Liquor Authority visited 339 establishments and found 92 made illegal sales, including the following locations in Broome and Delaware Counties:

- Weis Markets 1290 Front Street, Binghamton

- Weis Markets 160 Robinson Street,

- CVS Pharmacy 163 Robinson Street, Binghamton

- Fire & Ice Sports Bar & Grill 614 River Road, Binghamton

- The County Stores 53639 NYS Route 30, Roxbury

- Freshtown 36 60 Bridge Street, Margaretville

- CVS Pharmacy 60 Bridge Street, Margaretville

Businesses caught selling alcohol to minors face could face up to $10,000 in penalties.