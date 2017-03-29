Report: Broome Still Among Least Healthy Counties

Broome County has moved up one spot, but still remains one of the least healthy counties in New York according to a new report by the Robert Woods Johnson Foundation.

The annual County Health Rankings Reports list Tioga County at 36, down from 30 in 2016.

The study takes into account numerous factors including quality of life, social and economic factors, access to medical care, insurance and parks.

In 2017, Broome County saw a decrease in the number of residents without health insurance - 7 percent, down from 12 percent in 2014.

Access to clinical care also improved, but the county still struggles in areas related to residents' behaviors, such as smoking, lack of physical activity, adult obesity and excessive drinking.

Adult smoking and obesity numbers were both up two percent from last year.

The Broome County Health Department will provide more information about the results of the latest rankings at a news conference on April fourth.