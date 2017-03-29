Crews Search For Person Spotted in River Near Confluence Park

Emergency responders are searching both the Vestal and Binghamton sides of the Susquehanna River for a person spotted in the waters near Confluence Park in downtown Binghamton.

Binghamton Assistant Fire Chief Mark Whalen says reports of a female possibly in the water came in around 11:30am on Wednesday. Whalen says several witnesses saw a female in either a red or pink outfit sitting with her feet in the water on some rocks at Confluence Park.

"We have some workers across the way at the sewage pumping station that say they saw somebody down near the point," says Whalen, "They turned back to focus on their task and looked back and the person was gone. They don't know whether the person went in the river or left the scene."

Detectives on scene were examining the bank near where the person was seen sitting to see if they could find footprints leading either away from the river or into the water.

A rescue boat was brought in at about 12:15 p.m. as police and firefighters from both Vestal and Binghamton conducted a foot search along the banks of the Susquehanna River.

Vestal police also searched the waters behind Talbots on the Vestal Parkway.

Binghamton patrol units assisted for approximately one hour until firefighters took over the search operation, based on scanner reports.

Although it is unclear whether someone is in the water or not, Whalen says they are treating this as a search and rescue and continuing to actively search.

"The key thing is to find them, if indeed there is somebody in the river," says Whalen.

The search was called off early afternoon and Binghamton Fire says they found no one in the river.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.