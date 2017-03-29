Binghamton Man Sentenced For Attempted Murder

Jeffery Sanchez-Pica was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday morning in front of Judge Kevin Dooley after he admitted to a drive-by shooting in the City of Binghamton last May.



The 29-year-old Sanchez-Pica pleaded guilty to Attempted Murder in the May 23rd drive-by shooting near 200 Murray Street. Witnesses told police a white SUV approached the residence and a passenger in the vehicle opened fire on a group seated on the porch then fled the scene.

Jeffrey Sanchez-Pica's brother Miquel Erazo-Pica was also arrested after the shooting. Erazo-Pica is serving one year in Broome County Jail for felony first-degree reckless endangerment.