Home Health Care Aide From Marathon Arrested After Stealing $4,100 Cash From A Resident

New York State Police at Whitney Point on Tuesday arrested Lauren L. Parshall, age 25, from Marathon for the felony of Grand Larceny 3rd degree.



The arrest occurred after a trooper was advised of money that was stolen from inside a home on Mount Hunger Road in the Town of Lisle. An investigation determined that Parshall had stolen about $4,1000 cash from the resident of this home, as she worked as a home health care aide for his wife, in late January 2017.



The suspect also goes by the name of Lauren L. Sherman.



Parshall was arraigned in the Town of Nanticoke Court and was remanded to the Broome County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 property bond.