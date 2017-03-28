Man Arrested For Stabbing Neighbor After Domestic Dispute

The City of Oneonta Police Department arrested Eddie Burns, 53, of Bronx, NY in the early morning of March 24 after responding to a reported stabbing at 12 Division Street in the City of Oneonta.

According to police, Burns allegedly stabbed a neighbor who confronted Burns about a domestic dispute with a female. The neighbor claims he overheard a female yelling "get off me," and went to the apartment where a second altercation ensued. The 24 year old man sustained multiple non-life threatening lacerations to his head and hand, and was transported to A.O. Fox Hospital where he was treated and released.

Burns is charged with:

Assault in the second degree, a Class D Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, a Class D Felony

Reckless Endangerment in the second degree

Criminal Possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree

Burns was arraigned in the Oneonta City Court and is being held in the custody of the Otsego County Sheriff without bail. His charges carry a maximum of seven years in prison.