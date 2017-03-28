Assemblyman Crouch Calls For Increased Funding in 2018 NYS Budget

Assemblyman Clifford Crouch (D) - 122nd District - is calling for increased funding for Direct Care Workers and education in the 2018 New York State budget.

Direct Care Workers, who are responsible for helping developmentally disabled people meet their basic necessities, are currently being paid the minimum wage. Crouch is hoping to raise it.

"We're hoping that we can get more money into the budget to fund these people," said Crouch.

He also called for an increase in Governor Andrew Cuomo's spending towards education.

Currently, Cuomo's budget features a $1 billion increase in spending on education. This raise would bring the total spending to $25.6 billion for education. However, Crouch said this is not enough to ensure that there will be adequate funding for education in Upstate New York.

Budget negotiations will continue in Albany leading up to the April 1 budget due date.