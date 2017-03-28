  • Home

Opening Day For Many High School Lacrosse Teams

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. -

High School Lacrosse Scores in Section IV:

Girls

Chenango Forks 18 - Binghamton 2 - Brooke Maietta 6 G, 1 A, Taylor Gibbore 3 G, 5 A

Boys

Ithaca 13 - Maine-Endwell 3 - Nicholas Miller (Ithaca) 6 G, 1 A.
Johnson City 14 - Horseheads 9 - Billy Kozloski (JC) 7 G, 2 A.